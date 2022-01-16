 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

