Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Permafrost is ground that has a temperature below freezing for at least two consecutive years.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 27-degree low is for…
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degre…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 deg…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 12. A 10-degree low is forecaste…