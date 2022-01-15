This evening in Bismarck: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
