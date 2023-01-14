 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

