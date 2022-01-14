Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 0F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
