This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Overcast skies and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 16.82. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
