Bismarck's evening forecast: Snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 20F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
