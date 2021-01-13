Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Thursday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.