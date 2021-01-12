 Skip to main content
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

