This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
