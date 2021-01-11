Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.