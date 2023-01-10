Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Bismarck
