For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
