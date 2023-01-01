Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 7-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is foreca…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. 14 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow.…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 14-degree low is foreca…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16. A 6-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. 13 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
This evening in Bismarck: Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low -13F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Wi…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.