Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 7-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

