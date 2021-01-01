For the drive home in Bismarck: Mostly clear skies. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 18.52. 13 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 17.01. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.19. 11 degrees is…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 15.98. 7 degrees i…
This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees to…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.33. Today's forecasted …
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bismarck people should be prep…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.