Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bismarck. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.