Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.