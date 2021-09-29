Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.