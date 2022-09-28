Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.