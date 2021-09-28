Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.