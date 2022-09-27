Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.