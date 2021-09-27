Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.