The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …