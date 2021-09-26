Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F.…
It will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.