The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
