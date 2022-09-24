Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.