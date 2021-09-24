Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
