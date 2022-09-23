Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.