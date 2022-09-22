Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
