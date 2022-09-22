Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.