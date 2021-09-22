Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.