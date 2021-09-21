Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.