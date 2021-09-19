The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
