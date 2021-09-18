 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News