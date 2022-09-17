Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.