Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.