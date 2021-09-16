Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.