Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bismarck. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.