Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.