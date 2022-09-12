Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dras…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97. Expect a dras…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for hig…
This evening in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…