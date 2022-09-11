Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.