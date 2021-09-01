Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.