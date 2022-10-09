Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
