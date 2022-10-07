Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.