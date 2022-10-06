Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.