The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bi…
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to …