Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.