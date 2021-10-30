 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

