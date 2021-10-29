Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.