Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.