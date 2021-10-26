Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until TUE 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
