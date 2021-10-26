 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until TUE 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News