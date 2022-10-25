Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
