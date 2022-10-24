Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.